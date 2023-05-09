Your local library card is your key to lots of free services

All you need is a library card.

MACON, Ga. — Access to thousands of books, computer classes, free digitization of your home movies, free passes to museums and cultural sites across the state of Georgia - all for free.

All you need is a library card.

The month of September is an exciting one for the library. It's National Library Card Month and they are celebrating record-breaking summer reading numbers.

“We had a goal of 2 million minutes this past summer, we wanted to increase the amount of reading our children did and they blew it out of the water! We hit 2.3 million minutes so we're thrilled about that,” Middle Georgia Regional Library’s Director, Jennifer Lautzenheiser said.

That is a lot of reading and it's not just for kids.

All ages can participate in the summer challenge, you just need a library card! To qualify, you have to be a Georgia resident - so bring your identification and something that shows your address when you apply.

You can also register online! Your library card is your key to so many amenities inside and outside the library.

At home, it gives you access to all available digital downloads and streaming services. You can also check out passes to enjoy many local cultural experiences.

“For example,” Lautzenheiser said, “With the Macon Museum pass, you can visit the Museum of Arts and Sciences, The Sports Hall of Fame, and the Tubman Museum all with just one pass.”