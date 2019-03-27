MACON, Ga. — When Shane Buerster left for Ecuador in 2016, he had no clue that he was starting a journey that would lead to him owning his own business only a few months after graduation.

Two years later, Buerster is getting ready to open up his second Z Beans location, and his mission has remained the same.

"Our long-term goal is to always stay focused on the original reason we started, and that was to create opportunities for the farmers," says Buerster.

The relationships Buerster has fostered with the Ecuadorians that grow his coffee beans are an integral part of what keeps Z Beans going.

"It's all relationship-based," says Buerster. "If the business is gonna work, it has to operate through trust."

Z Beans' mission to help its farmers is very clear in its primary location in Mercer Village.

At the coffee shop, you can order blends specifically from a certain farmer and learn more about their lives and stories.

As far as expansion goes, for Shane, the sky is the limit.

"If we start here and the Middle Georgia community and Macon appreciate what we have, then hopefully, we have enough momentum to start moving up 75 North," says Buerster. "From there, who knows?"

Z Beans second location opens at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 29 and lasts through Saturday.

You'll be able to see the shop's roasting facilities and create your own perfect blend for $30.