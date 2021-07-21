Dinosaurs are walking again in Macon

The Jurassic Jungle live show features 14 lifelike, roaming dinosaurs, including a triceratops, raptors, and a 13-foot-tall T-Rex

MACON, Ga. — Dinosaurs will be roaming in Macon again this weekend with the Jurassic Jungle Live Show.

Jurassic Jungle is a non-profit organization that combines entertainment with education about life in the pre-historic period through an interactive dino show.

They began in 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They took that time to do many practice runs before they were finally ready to show the world what they had been working on.

“We have been passionate about dinosaurs our entire life. People who are on our staff...all of us, I think, as a collective, have loved dinosaurs,” said creative director and dinosaur conservationist, Miranda Schossler.

It's an hourlong show that will feature 14 lifelike roaming dinosaurs, including a triceratops, raptors, and a 13-foot-tall T-Rex.

Visitors will be able to dance with and train dinosaurs, as well as engage with dinosaur conservationists, as they learn about prehistoric creatures.

Schossler says that her favorite part of the show is seeing the reaction from people of all ages who are fascinated by their dinosaurs and have a love of natural history.

“I think that natural history is so fascinating and to be able to go to a museum and see dinosaur bones is one thing, but then to get the opportunity to see how dinosaurs would move and interact, more than just you would on a movie screen, so seeing them up close and personal is just amazing,” she said.

The proceeds from the show will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia and to Jurassic Jungle’s mission of “inspiring curiosity and a love of natural history through educational productions,” according to their flyer.

“I think that it gives everyone the opportunity to experience something new that they’ve never experienced before. And being from this area, growing up in Georgia, I think that it’s phenomenal that we have this opportunity to bring one of the coolest shows I've ever been a part of to friends and family,” Schossler said.

Jurassic Jungle will have live shows in select slots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center from July 23-25.

The show on Sunday at 6 p.m. is a sensory-friendly show dedicated to ensuring that visitors with disabilities will be able to enjoy learning about dinosaurs. It will be shorter and won't have lights or sounds.

You can buy tickets to the show through Eventbrite or on the Jurassic Jungle website.