Jurors to decide fate of ex-Washington County deputies as murder trial comes to a close

Attorneys presented closing arguments to the jury on Thursday

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The jury is set to begin deliberating the fate of three former deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin in 2017.

Thursday, testimony ended and closing arguments began.

Former Deputy Rhett Scott was the last to take the stand. Following his testimony, the attorneys presented their closing arguments. First up was Kelly Weathers with the prosecution.

"I submit to you this the evidence of this case prove that Eurie Lee Martin stayed in a tier 1 encounter that was unconstitutionally escalated by the defendants," Weathers said.

Then, Shawn Merzlak began with the defense.

"I would submit that the evidence of this case has shown that these gentlemen, former public servants of this community, are innocent -- just plainly innocent," Merzlak told the jury.

Arguments continued with both sides nailing home their points.



"Eurie Martin did nothing to justify his detention, he did nothing to justify these men putting their hands on him, and everything you've seen the defense do in this case has been backflipped," Weathers said.



"The crackling sounds on the video, undisputed that when you're hearing that the Taser device was not employing any shock. if that was the matter, the state would've put up a witness that said otherwise," Merzlak said.