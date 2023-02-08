Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death

Atrium Health Navicent said in a statement that they empathize with the family’s loss but respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery.

According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health.

He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued he died from a surgical error. Court records say a surgeon and a surgical resident cut a major artery.

This led to seven more surgeries and eventually Turner’s death, according to his family.

According to the court documents, Turner developed acidosis, coagulopathy and hypothermia that was “ultimately irreversible and caused his death.”

Their wrongful-death lawsuit said the doctors and the hospital failed to properly plan the surgery, locate his small bowel tumor and avoid danger spots.

They said the hospital failed to anticipate the presence of another mass and did not order a diagnostic CT or MRI scan.

Last week, a jury agreed and awarded them $9.3 million in damages.

The hospital, now named Atrium Health Navicent, sent 13WMAZ a statement, in part, that unknown and unforeseen variables often come up in surgery.

They said they empathize with the Turner family’s loss but respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict.

Here is a full copy of the statement from Atrium Health Navicent: