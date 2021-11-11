x
Forsyth County sheriff warns of jury duty scam phone calls

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it had received reports on Friday from several people getting the same kind of call.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff in Forsyth County warned residents on Friday of scam phone calls concerning supposed missed jury duty dates.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Facebook said that "several citizens have received calls today from someone claiming to be a deputy demanding money for missing jury duty."

The sheriff's office said people targeted by the scam calls are "instructed to put the money in a drop box at the jail."

The post said no one from the sheriff's office will ever call and demand money.

"If you receive a call like this, write down the name used, phone number and any other details and hang up," the post said. "Report the incident to law enforcement."

The post included a number of hashtags, including #ItsThatTimeOfYearForScams.

The sheriff's office didn't say if there actually was any kind of drop box at the jail or if anyone had shown up trying to put money into it.

Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 26, 2021

