Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart

Tarmain Bowden has been indicted for 4 different counts in relation to the death of Cedric Mayes.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart.

Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony.

The charges stem from a January 1 shooting. The shooting happened after an argument inside the Forsyth Walmart ended in gunfire, with one teenager dead and another under arrest.

An argument broke out between 17-year-old Cedric Mayes and 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden in the produce section of Walmart, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The fight escalated, and Bowden shot Mayes in the frozen foods section.

Forsyth Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol arrested Bowden.

On Friday, Bowden was indicted by the Monroe County Superior Court Jury on 4 different counts related to the shooting.