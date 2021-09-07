Jury selection for inmate who allegedly killed Georgia correction officers enters second week

If convicted, Donnie Rowe faces the death penalty

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from prior coverage of jury selection.

Jury selection for the death penalty trial of Donnie Rowe has entered a second week.

Rowe is one of the inmates accused of killing two corrections officers during a transport in Putnam County in summer 2017.

The selection process is underway in Grady County, and then the selected jurors will be brought up to Putnam County for the trial.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Howard Sills told 13WMAZ that around 33 jurors had been selected. They need to get to a pool of 57 qualified jurors before it’s narrowed down to the final group.

Those 57 qualified jurors will eventually be whittled down to 12 jurors and five alternates.

Rowe previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle and one count of escape in April 2018. He could face the death penalty, if convicted.

The trial of Ricky Dubose, the second inmate, is scheduled for May 2022.