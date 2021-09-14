Jury selection in Donnie Rowe trial starts back up

Defense lawyer Adam Levin and defense lawyer, Frank Hogue, got tested for COVID-19. Sills said if the tests were negative, selection would resume Tuesday.

Jury selection in the Donnie Rowe trial will begin again Tuesday morning.

He's one of two men accused of killing two corrections officers aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in 2017.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, selection starts back up at 9 a.m.

Concerns about COVID-19 previously pushed jury selection for weeks.

They have 41 jurors and need to sit 10 more before they can start striking down to the final 17 (12 regular jurors and 5 alternates).

The selection process is underway in Grady County, and then the selected jurors will be brought up to Putnam County for the trial.