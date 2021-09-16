Jury selection in Donnie Rowe trial to conclude Friday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection in the Donnie Rowe trial is expected to conclude Friday.
He's one of two men accused of killing two corrections officers aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in 2017.
Concerns about COVID-19 previously pushed jury selection into a third week.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Thursday, attorneys finished qualifying the final pool of 57 jurors. They should strike down to the final 17 (12 regular jurors and 5 alternates) Friday.
The selection process is happening in Grady County, and then the selected jurors will be brought up to Putnam County for the trial.
Rowe previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle and one count of escape in April 2018. He could face the death penalty, if convicted.