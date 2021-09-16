Jury selection in Donnie Rowe trial to conclude Friday

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Thursday, attorneys finished qualifying the final pool of 57 jurors.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection in the Donnie Rowe trial is expected to conclude Friday.

He's one of two men accused of killing two corrections officers aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in 2017.

Concerns about COVID-19 previously pushed jury selection into a third week.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Thursday, attorneys finished qualifying the final pool of 57 jurors. They should strike down to the final 17 (12 regular jurors and 5 alternates) Friday.

The selection process is happening in Grady County, and then the selected jurors will be brought up to Putnam County for the trial.