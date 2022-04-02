Bibb looks for solutions as study shows Macon among state's highest pedestrian fatality rates

Macon-Bibb has some of the state's highest pedestrian fatality numbers, according to the National Complete Streets Coalition.

One business owner says he has seen many pedestrian accidents outside his store, and he just wants people to stay safe.

On Pio Nono Avenue sits Jay Greene's trophy business. He says this city highway is dangerous.

"The way people fly down here -- 55, 65 miles per hour -- I mean, they don't have a whole lot of time to react," said Greene.

Greene has a memorial right outside of his store created by a mother who lost her son.

He's also seen many people get hit while walking along or across the street.

"Just a sad situation," said Greene

Greene said there needs to be some safety measures.

"Some kind of divider would help in the road, or lowering the speed limit," said Greene.

But county Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who's on the county's pedestrian safety board, is asking people like Greene to bring their ideas and solutions to Monday's town hall forum.

"We're going to be talking about all those things. We're going to continue to lower the speeds where they need to be lowered. That brings about greater safety," said Lucas.

Lucas says they have one mission on pedestrian safety.

"Our whole goal is to reduce the numbers," said Lucas.