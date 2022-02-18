Just Curious: What is the 'Pink Poodle Parade'?

We're a few weeks away from the Cherry Blossom Festival but you can get a heaping helping of pink early!

MACON, Ga. — This report has been contributed by Katie Linkner, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

With about a month to go until the 40th International Cherry Blossom Festival, the 567 Center for Renewal’s “Pink Poodle Parade” is on display.

“We do it the month before Cherry Blossom to just get in the spirit and get people involved, and so that we’ll have them to display around Cherry Blossom,” said Jamie Adams, the Fine Art Director at the 567 Center.

This year is the 4th Annual “Pink Poodle Parade” exhibit. The exhibit is made up of pink poodles that several artists have to produce an artistic design on. The poodle cutouts are donated by local woodworkers for the artists to paint on.

Sue Bond and Colin Penndorf, the gallery curator at the 567 Center, curated and led this year’s “Pink Poodle Parade.” They also selected the artists by putting out an application, but most artists are asked to participate again if they were in the previous year’s exhibit.

At the end of the display, the artists donate the pink poodles back to the 567 Center for next year’s exhibit.

“The winner this year was Shane Riddle. He is a teacher at MGA (Middle Georgia State University) and he did a poodle of kazoos because of Macon’s history with kazoos,” said Adams.

The other artists who placed are: “Pinky” by Randy Sanders in second place, “I Love Macon” by Kelly Kernich in third place, and “Cherry O” by Elizabeth Hickman in fourth place.