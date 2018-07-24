Republican primary runoff elections are underway Tuesday in the state of Georgia.

One of the items on the ballot is the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

13WMAZ wanted to know, what are the responsibilities of a lt. governor?

While the governor signs bills into laws, commands the state's militia and appoints state and judicial positions, the lt. governor presides over debate in the Senate and watches legislation move through the chamber, according to the Georgia lt. governor website.

The lt. governor would also take over the role as governor if the governor were to die or become unable to fulfill his duties.

Candidates for the Republican primary are former State Representative Geoff Duncan and State Senator David Shafer.

The winner will face Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in general elections Nov. 6.

Republican Casey Cagle is the current lieutenant governor for the state of Georgia, and has served three terms in the position.

Cagle is now running for governor and faces Brian Kemp in the Republican primary runoff Tuesday.

Whoever is selected will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in general elections Nov. 6.

Voting ends 7 p.m. Tuesday.

© 2018 WMAZ