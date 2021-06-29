For the first time ever, all four key leaders at Robins Air Force Base are women -- Colonel Lindsay Droz is the installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt is the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, Colonel Amy Holbeck is the 116th Air Control Wing commander, and Colonel Michelle Carns is the 461st Air Control Wing commander.



“I know the other commanders very well, having served with them for many, many years, and I'm really just excited to be part of that leadership team, as we move forward,” said Droz.



78th Air Base Wing vice commander Rosalie Duarte will work alongside Droz. Duarte says this is a historic moment.



“Well, I'm certainly proud that we have quite a representation of women in leadership, and I believe it's a testament to the way that the Air Force has developed us, and the positions that lead us to this point,”



The 78th Air Base Wing performs civil engineering, medical, communications, operations, security, and mission support functions.



Droz commands more than 2,700 people. She takes the reins from Colonel Brian Moore. Droz says she's grateful for the opportunity to serve.



“I think I'm gonna bring excitement, I'm gonna bring a sense of just connectedness to the mission,” said Droz.



Droz says her family is her biggest support system. She looks forward to her new role.



“This is about the Team Robins, the airmen -- I don't like to think this is about me, this is about the team, and I just want to be the best leader for this community that I can,” said Droz.