'Just get me a trash can': Bibb leaders say over 50,000 Ryland trash bins delivered

MACON, Ga. — It's been about two months since Bibb County started its transition to working with Ryland Environmental for trash services, but some homeowners still don't have their new bright-red trash bins.

When Joyce Baumgarner's neighbors got their new trash bins, she just waited.

"There was no trash can number associated with my address, I was told," she said.

She waited for two months, thinking someone would deliver hers soon.

"They gave everyone in my cul-de-sac a trash can, except for me," Baumgarner said.

She finally decided to call Ryland.

"They said that they would pick up my trash. That's how they put it: 'We will pick it up Friday, I promise,'" she recalled.

When they picked up her trash, she said, they took her green bins with her. Now, she has nowhere to put her trash.

"I've been really watching what I throw away," Baumgarner said.

Macon-Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett says there have been about 50,000 trash cans delivered so far, not including blue recycle bins, which are available by request. He says the county knows there are some homeowners that haven't gotten their trash cans yet.

"We do know that some people because of locations of roads and things of that nature that we are still having to deliver some," Moffett said.

He says county crews are working overtime to collect the old green bins. The latest number there is 32,137.

"We've gone through it day by day to include nights and weekends to one, make sure that everyone's trash, recycling, yard and bulk waste are being picked up in a timely manner," Moffett said.

For Baumgarner though, it's simple.

"Just get me a trash can. I'll come pick it up," she laughed.