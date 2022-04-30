6th annual Just Tap'd Beer Festival takes over Poplar Street

Beer enthusiasts sampled a variety of crafts beers from around the country while enjoying live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Maconites could quench their thirst, fill their stomachs and learn more about brewing their favorite beers.

It was all for their 6th annual Just Tap'd Craft Beer Festival on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Poplar Street.

Beer enthusiasts sampled a variety of crafts beers from around the country while enjoying live music, food and fun for the whole family.

There were yard games like giant corn hole, Kan Jam, giant jenga, connect four and more.

An attendee and Mercer law graduate told 13WMAZ about his experience at the festival.

Tickets were $40 online and $45 at the door. They included access to the festival and unlimited pours of craft beers.