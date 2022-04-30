Just Tap'd hosts annual craft beer fest in downtown Macon this weekend

Just Tap'd will feature 40 different beer, wine, and cider vendors at the festival.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for something to do -- or drink -- a downtown Macon taproom is back with their famous craft beer festival this weekend.

Owner Caitlynn Kressin says they're eager to get back to the tradition.

"I am the festival director, which means it has been a long couple of weeks, but it's so worth it to see a great event come to downtown Macon. We love everything there is to do here, we love supporting the community, and we love putting on festivals like this so that people have lots of fun things to do in Macon," Kressin said.

According to Kressin, the event even draws in festivalgoers from outside of Georgia.

"I actually just ran into one of our really good customers who's since moved to Texas, and he flew all the way in for this event since moving out to Texas in 2019," she said.

The festival kicks off Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Poplar Street.

Tickets are $40 online and $5 at the door.