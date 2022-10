This weekend, you'll find brats, hanging pretzels, and Oktoberfestbier on-draft and in cans.

Just Tap'd in downtown Macon is celebrating the start of the new month with Oktoberfest.

This weekend, you'll find brats, hanging pretzels, and Oktoberfest beers on-draft and in cans, and on Sunday, live music kicks off at 3 p.m.