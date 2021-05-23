'Just wanted her to be remembered': Macon woman opens clothing store in honor of her cousin

In 2017, Ny'Khia Sampson was shot in her neck and passed away two years later. Her cousin Rodreeka Murray has now opened a store in her honor.

MACON, Ga. — Khia's Kloset Kollections is the newest addition to the Mercer University Drive Plaza in Macon.

"I feel great, it's awesome. To come from where I came from to be a business owner now, to have great things going on in my life now," Owner Rodreeka Murray says.

Murray says this store is different for a number of reasons. From the unique variety of clothing items, to the special meaning behind the name.

"I opened the store for my cousin, Ny'Kiah Sampson," Murray says.

Growing up, Rodreeka says, Ny'Kiah always looked up to her and that she was her biggest role model.

"She was young, she was smart, she was beautiful. There was a lot going for her. She loved clothes, she loved her shoes." Murray said.

Last year, Rodreeka says, her family took a very painful loss.

"She was shot when she was 15, she passed away last year, March 12," Murray says.

Ny'kiah was in critical condition for two and a half years after being shot in her neck in 2017 from an accidental gun discharge.

Rodreeka says every clothing item you see in the store, you could most likely find in Ny'Khia's closet.

"She loved dressing up, she stayed in the mirror, she loved her hair, and she had a big pretty smile. Everything in this store kind of reminds me of her. It made me be able to, I can cope with her being gone," Murray said.

The main reason for naming her store after Ny'Khia?

"Just so people can say her name. All this gun violence and things going on in the city, I just wanted her to be remembered, not just as the girl who got shot. I want her to be remembered in a good way." Murray said.

So when people say they're visiting Khia's Kloset Kollections, they're honoring Ny'khia's life.

"I'm not gonna say that this was her dream, but this was apart of her life. Everything that I'm doing now is apart of her life. That's where I got the ideas from, so she would be happy. She would be happy a lot," Murray said.