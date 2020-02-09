They call themselves the Justice Brigade, about 50 Central Georgia lawyers who work to help people with all kinds of civil matters.

MACON, Ga. — We are living in uncertain times, and for some, life was a struggle long before the pandemic even started.

There's a network of Central Georgia lawyers who have banded together to help people facing non-criminal legal issues. They call themselves the Justice Brigade, about 50 Central Georgia lawyers who work to help people with all kinds of civil matters.

It's the brainchild of retired Judge Bill Adams, a state court judge of almost 20 years.

The goal of Middle Georgia Justice is to close the "justice gap," "The gap between the people who can afford lawyers and legal help and those who can't because they tend to have drastically different outcomes, " says Executive Director Mike Horner.

Two cornerstones make up the 2-year-old organization. First, lawyers meet with people each week in their Macon office to answer questions and possibly be connected with a volunteer lawyer.

Secondly, Middle Georgia Justice acts as an incubator for community minded lawyers working to start a solo practice.

Horner says, " As part of the deal, they agree to help people that can't afford any fee or only a reduced fee as part of their participation in the program."

They also have a self-help center focused on family law issues.

Executive Director Horner says they've helped more than 1,000 people since they opened, but their reach is much broader. "Helping people with their legal problems helps the entire community because it helps raise people up from poverty level."