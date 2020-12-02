DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are investigating after a young woman was shot while driving her car Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Ronnie Holmes says it happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie and Decatur streets.

He says Kierra Range, who is in her early 20s, was alone in her car when she was shot in the lower back.

She was taken to an area hospital, but Holmes did not know her condition.

Holmes says the suspect is a juvenile, but due to their age, he couldn't release their name.

Anybody with information on the case can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.

