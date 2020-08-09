Macon Centreplex to show Kane Brown concert as part of drive-in series

There will be a tailgate before the concert with concessions and drinks

MACON, Ga. — Fans of country music singer Kane Brown can see him perform live on the big screen in Macon later this month.

According to a news release, Brown will be airing a brand-new live show at the Macon Coliseum Drive-in on September 26.

Tickets for cars with up to six people will go on sale September 10 at noon here. They are $56 per vehicle and will be sold online only.

Parking spots to watch the performance on-screen will be a first come, first served basis for general admission tickets.

VIP ticket purchasers will receive early entry and premium spot placement. VIP ticket holders must enter before general admission.

VIP entry is at 6 p.m. and general admission is at 7 p.m.

There will be a pre-show tailgate with drinks and concessions. Alcohol sales will close when the concert begins at 9 p.m.