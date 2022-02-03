My Teacher is Tops: Kasey Page at Wheeler County Elementary

Page says she appreciates the fact that she can build great relationships with her students.

ALAMO, Ga. — It's Read Across America Week at Wheeler County Elementary, so don't be surprised if you see some Dr. Seuss silliness!

Wheeler County 1st grade teacher Kasey Page has been teaching for nine years and truly has a heart for her students.

She actually attended Wheeler County Elementary as a child, and now she is giving back in guiding her first graders to a love of learning.

That includes Jace Peeples. His mom helped him send in an email nominating Page.

Jace and Page have a very special relationship. Jace says no other teacher understands him the way Page does.

"She is so sweet, humble, full of joy and loves to teach me everything I need to know," he said.

Page says she appreciates the fact that she can build great relationships with students like Jace.

"I've never received an honor like this before and it's even more special from the student that it was from. Jace is very special to me," said Page.

And like Dr. Seuss says, "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go!"

