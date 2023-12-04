Mrs. Katelin Geiger honored as this week's My Teacher is Tops

With her being apart of a big family, she looks forward to gaining 20+ new family members each school year she teaches.

BONAIRE, Ga. — Since April is the fourth month of the year why not show some love to a fourth grade teacher too? That's what our Junior Journalist Alyssa Pettigrew did when she took a trip to Hilltop Elementary School in Bonaire.

Once there she met Mrs. Katelin Geiger, who's in her seventh year teaching at Hilltop Elementary. She's been teaching fourth for the last five years and has twelve years of teaching experience overall.

For one student, Raegan Conn, she hopes that Mrs. Geiger can always be her teacher forever!

Raegan says, "She's the best teacher in the world, she cares for me and always cheers me up when I'm sad."

In fact Raegan was so set on her teacher being honored, she recruited other students to pitch in more nominations so that she would have a better chance of being selected.

Mrs. Geiger will tell you that her dream of becoming a teacher started in a different place, Arroyo Verde Elementary School in California to be exact. This is where she attended kindergarten, learning from her super-nice teacher then gave her the inspiration for what she does now.

"Seeing those light-bulb moments where the students finally reach that moment of understanding, by learning something new is what I love about teaching," she said.

In all, Mrs. Geiger says the staff and her students really are the ones who make her feel loved and special at the end of the day.

Congratulations, Mrs. Geiger!

Do you have an amazing teacher? If so, we want to honor them!

Junior Journalists love to surprise your top teachers, so be sure to send in your nominations.

Students can do that by writing us a letter or email.

Send letters to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211

or email us at myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

You can also send us a video on the 13WMAZ app.

Make sure to include your name, your teacher's name, and what school you attend.