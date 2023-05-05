Anchor Katelyn Heck visits her former teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

Crystal Russell has been teaching for nearly three decades, with much of it being at Houston County High School.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Crystal Russell has taught hundreds of students during her nearly thirty years as a teacher, including 13WMAZ Morning Anchor Katelyn Heck.

She was in Russell's 9th grade literature class at Houston County High School about 19 years ago, and even went on a school trip to Greece with her in 2006.

For Teacher Appreciation Week, Katelyn went back to Houston County High to see what has kept Russell in the classroom.

"The students," she says. "You've got to build those relationships with the kids. If you do that, then they're more willing to work with you and try their hardest. They're going to learn more. I'm going to get more fulfillment and they're going to get more fulfillment."

Over her career, Russell has taught 9th grade literature, British literature, Humanities, and most recently, Yearbook class.

She says technology and teaching styles have changed, but her love for being in the classroom never did.

Students in her Yearbook class this year say they appreciate how much Russell supports them in and out of her classroom. Some even described her as a second mother to them.

After around 30 years in the classroom, Russell plans to retire after this school year. She says she still plans to keep up with her former students as they move on to new chapters in their lives.