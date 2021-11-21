From Our Table to Yours: Katelyn's cranberry brie rolls

You can test some of our favorite family recipes at home!

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!

For this episode, morning anchor Katelyn Heck made a tasty twist to classic dinner rolls. She calls them her cranberry brie rolls.

Katelyn found the recipe online many years ago and over time she's made the dish her own by trying out new flavor combos.

Now, whenever she has dinner with her family, she brings her cranberry brie rolls. They're always a hit!

If you want to try the rolls, you can find the recipe below. To make the cranberry brie rolls your own, you can also add pecans for a nice and natural crunch.

To modify her rolls, Katelyn like to pair the bread with other classic Thanksgiving leftovers.

"I love making them the day after Thanksgiving, adding a little turkey, even some leftover stuffing so you can use up some of your leftovers," she said. "It's like a little Thanksgiving meal in a pouch!"

If you try her cranberry brie rolls recipe, email us at news@13WMAZ.com to let us know what you think!

Katelyn's Cranberry Brie Rolls Recipe

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. tube crescent dough

1 8 oz. wheel of brie cheese, cut into cubes

1 cup whole cranberry sauce

Fresh rosemary and thyme for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Separate crescent roll dough and lay out on a baking sheet Spoon 1 Tbs. cranberry sauce on the wide end of each crescent Place a cube of brie on top of cranberry sauce Add fresh rosemary and thyme Roll each crescent, making sure the ends are sealed Bake 10-12 minutes until the dough is golden brown Serve warm!

Variations: