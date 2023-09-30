Kathleen farm hosts weekend-long pumpkin patch festival

This weekend, Doles County Market will showcase their 500 Georgia Grown pumpkins at their pumpkin patch festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A pumpkin patch in Kathleen has officially opened for the season and they will be hosting a family-friendly pumpkin patch festival for all!

This weekend, Doles County Market will showcase their 500 Georgia Grown pumpkins from Vienna, Georgia at their pumpkin patch festival.

Doles County Market's pumpkin patch festival will include food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, a popsicle truck, a pony and inflatable courses for kids, and of course pumpkins of all shapes and sizes!

Co-owner Brandon Doles says it's important to bring the community together.

"As a whole, anything Georgia grown supports the Georgia agriculture that we have here and it's really important to us to support local farmers," Doles said, "Without them, we won't have food so I'd rather source locally than have it from a larger vendor."

Doles finds it encouraging to see the community come together to celebrate the start of the autumn season and after years of being inside, he said it's refreshing that people are excited over something as little as pumpkins.

"In this day in age, I think anything bringing the community together where people can come out, have a good family fun, a good time and just be together with other people in the community, in a safe environment too," Doles said.

Doles County Market's pumpkin patch is on Houston Lake Road in Kathleen. They are open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.