Stewart Scott says flooding on Blue Meadow Circle is not unusual, but he just wants to know what is causing this ongoing problem

KATHLEEN, Ga. — Many people across Houston County and Central Georgia woke up Thursday to see standing water in their yards and on the roads.

People in one Kathleen neighborhood say this is not the first time this has happened to them.

Thursday morning, Stewart Scott found his pool full of mud and water flowing from the front of his property all the way to the back, but this is not the first time he's seen it like this on Blue Meadow Circle.

"This is either the third or fourth time this year that this has happened," he says.

Since he moved into the house four years ago, Scott says he's been trying to figure out what's causing this problem.

"It's coming out of the county ditch and the ditch is not containing the water flow that's coming and it's not flowing the water out of it fast enough."

Scott says he has been in contact with the county about getting someone down to his property to take a look.

Houston County Director of Operations Robbie Dunbar says that subdivision does have a history of drainage problems and it's most likely caused by the open ditches the water flows through.

Scott says he was told they came out to the property a few months ago, but couldn't find the problem.

Dunbar says he doesn't have all the details of that specific situation, so he wasn't sure what the county is currently doing to try to fix that drainage problem.

Scott says when he retired and moved into this house with his wife, he was ready to relax.

Now, he says after this most recent storm flooded his pool with muddy water, he's going to have to spend around $2,000 to clean and repair it.

"It's turned into a lot of work," Scott says. "I've got drainage and erosion and just all kind of problems."