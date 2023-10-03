Kayaker found holding onto tree for hours rescued from Towaliga River by Monroe County deputies

Georgia State Police used a helicopter and thermal tracking to help find the man.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A missing kayaker was rescued from the Towaliga River on Wednesday, according to Monroe County EMA.

Georgia State Police’s helicopter helped assist in the search using thermal tracking. At around 11:30 p.m., he was found holding on to a downed tree in the floodplain.

Crews and volunteers, aided by a property owner in the area, drove and hiked down to the area before making contact with the man, who was about 60 yards from land.

He was cold and wet but not injured. Due to various hazards it took crews a couple hours to rescue him from the water.

Monroe County EMA reminds people to never enter flood waters.