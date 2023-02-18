Plant the Town Pink: Keep Macon Beautiful hosts Cherry Blossom Tree giveaway

To get ready for the festival, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful hosted a Cherry Blossom tree free giveaway on Saturday to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day.

MACON, Ga. — Cherry Blossom Season will be here before you know it!

Folks could drive through the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center inside Carolyn Crayton Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up a free Chery Blossom sapling.

They also received instructions on how to care for the tree, and how to plant it.

The trees were able to be purchased and given out with the help of a donation from the Fickling Family Foundation.

Overall, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful gave out over 300 Yoshino Cherry Blossom trees.

This is the first year of the giveaway, and people had to pre-register for the trees to claim them.