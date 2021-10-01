Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful puts Christmas trees through chipper in annual event

The event looked different this year, but Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful found a way to spin something positive out of it.

MACON, Ga. — Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful asked Central Georgians to bring their Christmas trees to the chipper on Saturday.

"So, our mission at Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is to create a greener and cleaner community... and one of the pillars that we leverage to reach that goal is recycling," Executive Director Caroline Childs said.

Although, the annual event was different this year.

"Every year we receive a ton of Christmas tree's in the community. This year there's a little bit of a Christmas tree shortage, as well as people moving to artificial trees," Childs said.

The trees are turned into something useful for the community.

"Once the trees are chipped they create mulch and the Boy Scouts are bagging them for us so people in the community, if they want mulch, they can also come out and receive fresh Christmas tree mulch," Childs said.