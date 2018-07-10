It will be a very rainy and chilly start to the new work week. For Monday, especially through the first part of the day, rain is likely. For the late afternoon we may get a bit a lull in the widespread rain, although showers are still expected. Afternoon highs will only be in the 50s for most spots.

Then for the evening and the overnight another more widespread batch of rain will likely move in. Some pockets of heavier rain are expected. Temperatures for this evening remain fairly stationary, and may even rise overnight for some areas.

The rain is here to stay for a few more days as well. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely have periods of rain. The area of low pressure responsible for much of this rain will then pass directly to our south late Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing more widespread rain to the area in this time frame.

Before all is said and done, several inches of rainfall are possible across central Georgia. We'll keep an eye on the river levels and any potential for some local flooding. After the rain moves out late Thursday we string together several dry days. Morning lows though even in to the weekend are likely in the 30s.

Monday... Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night... Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

