A cold start this morning will lead to a chilly Tuesday afternoon. Highs for most spots today will struggle to reach 50 degrees. On the bright side (literally) we'll have a sunny sky today, and we're not worried about any rain.

With a clear sky tonight our temperatures will drop like a rock. In fact tomorrow morning will likely be colder than this morning. We're expecting widespread lows in the upper 20s.

The breeze will still be around tomorrow morning as well, so feels like temps could be as low as low to mid 20s. Make sure the kids are all bundled up at the bus stop!

We stay dry but trend warmer for late week ahead of our next weather system. By Friday we have more clouds around and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Then for Saturday we have the potential for rain and maybe a few storms across the area. This will include the Atlanta area. Still several days out, so it's a little too soon for specifics. But we'll be keeping you posted on the forecast for the SEC Championship game as we iron out the forecast.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 30.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

