'Clean up the community all at one time': Keep Warner Robins Beautiful gets grant for recycling

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Keep Warner Robins Beautiful organization wants to educate people in town about recycling and why it's important.

They've gotten a $2,000 grant to teach folks in Warner Robins about recycling options available to them.

They also want to create a Hazardous Waste Recycling Day, and a community Dumpster Day.

Alvin Jefferson has lived in Central Georgia for more than 20 years. He played professional basketball overseas and got to travel all over

"I've been to some places where it seems like they put forth a good effort to clean up the city. Me and my wife, the other day, we were down in Laredo, Texas and it was just beautiful. You didn't see no graffiti, no trash on the ground. It was just different -- they really try to take care of what they have," said Jefferson.

He says if we continue to litter and not properly dispose of items, it will be harmful for everyone.

"If you're putting things out there in the environment and it's affecting Mother Nature, and then it gets into your potential produce and it gets bigger and bigger. It's almost like you're making the world more sick and you don't even realize it," said Jefferson.

Tiffany Bowen, the manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, says she wants to help educate people on the need for recycling.

"It's really just about keeping our community clean and our environmental footprint low, so if we can recycle and clean up the community all at one time, all in the same day, that's a win for me," said Bowen.

"It could be something that sets a new standard in the city in Georgia to do something that no other city might be able to do," said Jefferson.

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful says their Hazardous Waste Day would accept items like paints, batteries, garden and swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products.