Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping

The organization received $5,000 that they will use towards a bulk dump event. Folks will be able to bring their paint and electrical recycling and large items.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally.

They plan to use the funds to assist with litter and illegal dumping problems.

In 2022, the Public Works Department says they picked up 91,000 pounds of roadside trash.

That doesn't include large illegally-dumped items. That work is left to folks like Johnathan Lowman.

Lowman is the owner of Miracle Cuts Lawn Service, and is contracted by the city to clean up dumping spots.

He says a lot of it goes to empty parking lots and abandoned areas.

"It's just about everywhere," he says.

Thursday's cleanup brought him roofing materials, something different than his last visit to Taber Road.

His last visit, he says, had more furniture and appliances like sinks.

Lowman says the cost to take it to the dump isn't expensive.

"I spend about $20. That's it. Still affordable, and we're talking about a whole load of it," he says.

Tiffany Bowen with Keep Warner Robins Beautiful says the problem for most isn't the price, but the journey. The closest landfill is 20 miles outside the city.

"Middle Georgia and southern Georgia does not have those centers for hard recycle materials, we're trying to bring that to middle Georgia," says Bowen.

With their $5,000 grant, they plan to bring the dump closer to town.

"We're going to do a bulk dump at the same time, and really curb illegal dumping and litter," Bowen adds.

Folks can bring their large items as well as painting or electrical recycling.

"It's exciting because our mission is to improve the environment in Warner Robins," she adds, which will allow everyone to love where they live.

"It's not one part or the other, we want all of Warner Robins to stay beautiful," she says.

Bowen says she is a one-person team, and is looking for volunteers to help make events like this a success.

To volunteer, you can contact Bowen by phone at (478) 929-7258, or by email at KWRB@WRGA.GOV. You can also ask to be added to their volunteer newsletter.