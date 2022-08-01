Keeping Macon Beautiful holds 31st annual Bring One for the Chipper event

MACON, Ga. — Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful held it's annual Bring One for the Chipper event for the 31st year.
People could drop off their old Christmas tree to turn into mulch.
The event happened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 853 Riverside Drive. That's the vacant lot next to Burger King.
Last year, they received over 1,000 trees. Any unused mulch will be spread out around Amerson River Park.
"It's a great way to get rid of our old Christmas trees. In fact, we turn it into mulch and you can pick up the mulch to use in your yard. It's just a wonderful way of recycling and plus it's a community activity. It's involving so many people and so many volunteers so it's something that we look forward to and the community looks forward to," Keep Macon Beautiful member Janice Habersham said.
The organization also had cherry tree saplings available for pickup and free mulch at the event.
RELATED ARTICLES: