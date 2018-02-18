The heat sticks around for Mother's Day Weekend. Under sunny skies, highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s. Both days this weekend carry a small rain and thunderstorm chance, but most of us will be dry. Monday is the transition day, clouds build and temperatures ring in a touch cooler, before rain returns big time Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Anywhere between an inch to 2.5 inches of rain possible.

Today... Mostly sunny. Small rain/thunderstorm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday... Partly sunny with a shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

© 2018 WMAZ