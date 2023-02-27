Former Atlanta mayor announces departure from White House job

She was brought on as a senior aide to the White House in June last year. She will be replaced by a former mayor in South Carolina, Stephen Benjamin.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced that she is leaving her White House job in the Office of Public Engagement.

Her departure was announced in a Tweet Monday.

In her Twitter post sharing the news, she said "The White House called again in June and I said, 'I’ll stay just thru midterms in November.' Months later this extraordinary season soon ends."

She later took the post to Instagram.

Members of the Biden Administration announced that Lance Bottoms will be replaced by Stephen Benjamin, a former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, the state's capitol.

Bottoms first started the job as the senior aide to the president in June 2022, during the runup to the midterms.

She replaced Cedric Richmond to take on the role as the director of the office, which works at the local, state, and national levels to "ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices have the opportunity to inform the work of the President in an inclusive, transparent and responsible way."

The former mayor was once on a long list of potential vice presidential nominees as President Joe Biden searched for his running mate. She also previously turned down an offer to be a part of Biden's cabinet after the 2020 election.

President Biden made the following statement regarding Lance Bottoms departure:

"Under Keisha’s leadership, the Office of Public Engagement has kept equity at the heart of our agenda, and continues to serve as the connective tissue between our Administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise. I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity. I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family.”