Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Gov. Kemp visit Georgia National Fairgrounds on campaign stop

PERRY, Ga. — Senator Kelly Loeffler and Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Houston County Saturday afternoon.

The two greeted supporters at the National Fair Livestock Show in Perry.

Loeffler is one of the 21 people running for the US Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Johnny Isakson’s resignation. Kemp appointed Loeffler to fill his seat in Dec. 2019.

She spoke about conservative values and how she wants to create economic opportunities for Georgians.

“Well look, Georgians want a strong conservative leader, a true conservative leader, someone who understands the freedoms that are at risk in this country but also someone who knows how to create jobs. I am a political outsider, a conservative business woman. I'm fighting for our conservative values, but also making sure that our economy is strong to create those opportunities that lift everyone up,” she said.

Loeffler also told us that she was tested for coronavirus four times within the last 10 days since the Rose Garden event where the president and other senators were infected. She says all tests came back negative.