Governor-elect Brian Kemp announced his transition team for the governor's office Monday morning.

The deeply-contested race between Kemp, a Republican, and Democrat Stacey Abrams officially ended on Saturday when Interim Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden certified the election results.

"All of these folks that are serving on this committee are experienced individuals in these type arenas and we're looking forward to putting forth a great administration that will go to work day one on these issues," Kemp said during Monday's news conference.

He plans on focusing on some of the key points he made during his campaign to get the job done as governor: making Georgia number one for business, reforming state government, strengthening rural areas, and keeping Georgians first.

"I'm prepared to do what it takes to ensure a smooth and successful transition on Jan. 14," he said.

Tim Fleming will serve as Kemp's Chief of Staff. He named Jeremy Brand as Senior Adviser for the transition committee and David Dove as Transition Director.

Tom Price will be on the team Kemp called "policy shop" which is being led by Mark Middleton. Price, a former Georgia congressman, served as secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He resigned in 2017 from the position.

Kemp named a few people to be co-chairs of Georgians First Committee. Others were also given specific roles in groups, including a team to craft a state budget.

Kemp said as Secretary of State, he hired people from all walks of life. He plans to do the same for his administration as governor.

"My administration will be known as incredibly competent, obviously diverse, and committed to during the right thing even when no one is watching," he said.

Abrams announced plans to form a new political action group called Fair Fight Georgia to push for changes to the election system going forward.

Kemp said he's not worried about the election anymore.

"I won," he said. "This group is ready to go to work and that's exactly what we're going to do."

He said he was also proud to have President Donald Trump's support.

"That rally was incredible," he said. "I talked to him about that over the weekend when he called me."

Kemp went on to say the governor's race was a base-turnout election.

"Stacey Abrams did a great job turning her base out but, we did a better job of turning our base out. The president helped us do that, the vice president helped us do that, a lot of other hardworking Georgians helped us do that as well," Kemp said.

