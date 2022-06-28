'Broadband access is essential,' Georgia politicians applaud new partnership to bring high-speed fiber to Central Georgia

Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon Connect have partnered to provide access to broadband in the area.

ATLANTA — The plan to bring reliable, affordable and high-speed fiber broadband to the residents of Central Georgia got a big boost through a new partnership, according to a press release from Governor Brian Kemp,

A collaboration between Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon Connect will launch a network that could span up to 2,100 miles of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH).

It will provide high-speed internet access to up to 8,000 members in several counties in Central Georgia, including Laurens, Dodge, Bleckley, Pulaski, and Telfair.

"We've seen vast expansions of broadband internet access across rural Georgia, connecting our citizens to a wide network of resources and opening doors," Kemp said. "I commend Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon for this exciting public-private partnership and their commitment to creating value for their communities."

The project is made possible by a $19 million grant-funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The release states that the project's ultimate goal will be to provide all of Ocmulgee EMC’s membership with fiber internet, dependent on funding availability.

The fiber-optic network will offer members access to symmetrical Gigabit internet capabilities (same download and upload speeds) – which are among the fastest in the nation.

"Broadband access is essential," said Congressman Austin Scott. "My colleagues and I have worked for years to help provide access for underserved areas, and I applaud the Governor’s office, the EMCs, and the companies that are investing in communities here in Georgia’s 8th District and across the state."

It will also provide reliable phone service and enable the benefits of smart grid capabilities, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, and more efficient electricity delivery.

Jonathan Chambers, a Conexon Partner, said this will help many people previously without service, and "With the addition of the Ocmulgee EMC fiber network, Conexon will be building 200 miles a week in the state, making service available to previously unserved rural Georgia at a pace of 1,000 to 2,000 homes a week."

He also states that this project differs from other similar companies building these services in Georgia.

"The funding support provided by the state is money that goes back to the people who live here. I expect the Ocmulgee EMC network, like the other EMC projects, will become a model for the rest of the state and the nation," Chambers said.

The first customers of the service are expected to be connected in early 2023, with the project completion estimated at roughly 2-4 years.