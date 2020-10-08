Gov. Brian Kemp in Macon for hospital announcement

The governor is heading to Macon to announce details about a new virtual care option for COVID-19 patients.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is heading to Macon to announce details about a new virtual care option for COVID-19 patients on Monday.

The Governor, Navicent Health, and their strategic partners Atrium Health say the new option helps create more room in hospitals during the pandemic.

The latest report from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency shows 56% of emergency room beds, 85% of critical care beds, and 78% of inpatient beds in use.