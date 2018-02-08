Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's office says he hopes to settle the Bibb-Monroe County border dispute this year.

The counties have feuded for years over whether the current line is in the right place.

Ten years ago, a report by surveyor Terry Scarborough said parts of North Bibb should actually be in Monroe. That includes part of the Bass Pro Shops property and dozens of homes.

A court threw the ball back to Kemp to make a final ruling. But some people in Monroe County blame Kemp for not accepting Scarborough;s report.

By email, Kemp's spokeswoman Candice Broce says they are waiting on a court ruling on whether the Scarborough must testify in a new court hearing.

If that ruling comes down this fall, she writes, Kemp wants to settle the matter before the end of his term this year.

Kemp is the Republican candidate for governor in the November state election.

Monroe was one of two counties that voted for Casey Cagle and against Kemp in the July 24 Republican runoff for governor

