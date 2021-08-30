Kemp's latest order calls up 1,500 more Georgia National Guard troops for COVID response

The governor will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss COVID in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp and state officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Georgia on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from his office, it’s scheduled for 3 p.m. at the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

One possible topic at the news conference? Kemp’s latest executive order that he signed earlier in the day.

It calls up 1,500 additional Georgia National Guard troops to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. That raises the total statewide up to 2,500 troops helping hospitals and other healthcare groups.

The order also continues the suspension of federal rules and regulations for operators of commercial vehicles to ensure an 'uninterrupted supply of healthcare supplies.'

13WMAZ will be streaming the governor’s press conference at 3 p.m.