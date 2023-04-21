Macon Water Authority Act signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp

Governor Brian Kemp this week signed a bill putting that code into law. It was inspired by current member Desmond Brown.

MACON, Ga. — More than 50 years after it was founded, Macon's Water Authority now has a code of conduct for its board and employees.

Governor Brian Kemp this week signed a bill putting that code into law. It was inspired by current member Desmond Brown.

Brown is a contractor and other board members accused him of possible unethical dealings with the authority and with the public.

Brown said he did nothing wrong. Authority leaders said they had no legal way to remove him.

Among other things, the new code says board members or staff can’t do outside business that conflicts with their official duties.

It also says they must file disclosure statements reporting their business interests.