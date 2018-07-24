With over 50 percent of the vote, Brian Kemp has secured the Republican nomination for Governor of Georgia.

He will face off against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a general election on Nov. 6, 2018 that’s already drawn national attention.

Kemp’s victory against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle closes a bitter chapter between the two candidates as both further escalated their attacks on the other after the May primary.

In the weeks following the primary, Kemp’s poll numbers continued rising, with the final 11Alive/SurveyUSA poll of 688 likely Georgia voters showing Kemp with 40%, Cagle with 34% and 26% still undecided just days before the election. The poll was in the field from July 15 to July 19.

During that time, Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Lt. Governor Cagle, and President Donald Trump endorsed Secretary of State Kemp.

It’s possible the conflicting endorsements from two popular GOP leaders, plus relentless attack ads from both sides, contributed to indecision among Republican voters surveyed.

It’s also possible at least some of the undecided voters surveyed early in the week made decisions after Trump endorsed Kemp.

Here is more information about Kemp:

1. What is the No. 1 challenge facing the state?

Thanks to the failed leadership of career politicians in Washington, D.C., our borders are broken and dangerous criminal aliens are entering our state. Georgia is a distribution hub for the Mexican drug cartel, gangs like MS-13 are terrorizing our communities, and Georgia families are living in fear that their son or daughter could be the next victim.

I have a comprehensive plan to Track and Deport criminal aliens, stop and dismantle gangs, and make Georgia - our families, neighborhoods, communities, and schools - safe again.

2. Thus far, you’ve made the issues of illegal immigration and abortion some of the central focuses of your campaign. If you’re elected, are you concerned that issues such as these will cause companies such as Amazon to think twice about looking at Georgia when considering future expansion?

Companies like Amazon will not relocate to Georgia if criminal aliens continue to flood the state with drugs, violence, and fear. Tackling the problems created by illegal immigration is key to growing Georgia's economy and maintaining our status at the #1 state for business.

