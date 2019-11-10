ATLANTA — On the day that would have been his 24 birthday, the family of Kendrick Johnson plans to formally request the federal investigation into his mysterious death be reopened.

Johnson's body was found in the rolled-up gym mat in 2013 at Lowndes County High School. Lowndes County is near the Georgia-Florida border about 200 miles south of Atlanta.

Investigators ruled Johnson died of accidental asphyxiation when he got stuck in the mat while trying to retrieve a shoe. Johnson’s family believes he was murdered by schoolmates.

In the Friday announcement, family plans to disclose important details related to the closing of the investigation back in 2016, as well as present new information regarding missing organs belonging to Johnson.

"These details, we believe, deserve at bare minimum, a redo of the meeting discussing the findings of the aforementioned closed investigation," a statement from the family said.

Johnson family representatives contend that the 2016 meeting with the federal government to present the findings of the case was carried out without legal representation from the family.

"The actions of the Federal Government concerning aforementioned meeting were unethical, and we believe the investigation was closed under suspicious circumstances fueled by pressure of retired FBI agents," claims Marus Coleman, founder of Save OurSelves, and representative for the family.

Photos | Kendrick Johnson

Johnson's family recently refiled a lawsuit connected to his death back on May 21, 2019 after being told by a judge that too much time had passed in their original lawsuit. They dismissed the previous suit just one day beforehand.

The teen's parents contend that their son's clothes and organs, including his brain, were disposed of to interfere with a law enforcement investigation into the teen's death.

RELATED: Protesters urge justice for Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes graduation



WALB reported that because the suit was dismissed without prejudice, the door remained open for the suit to be refiled.

