Kennesaw woman among deaths at U.S. Capitol insurrection

Four people in total died during the insurrection.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — One of the people who died during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was from metro Atlanta.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said Rosanne Boyland, 34, from Kennesaw Georgia was one of the three people who died from apparent medical emergencies.

One woman, 35-year-old Ashli Babbit of San Diego, California, was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police inside the Capitol building.

The deaths happened when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump breeched police barricades and stormed the Capitol. The insurrection caused the building to lockdown and members of Congress, who were in the process of confirming the electoral college votes that would officially make Joe Biden the president-elect, were escorted from chambers.