Kevin Bacon names his goat after Macon Bacon baseball team

MACON, Ga. — One of Kevin Bacon's goats is now named after Macon's baseball team.

In an Instagram post, the Footloose star shared a video of him reciting a story to one of his pet goats.

The caption reads, "This is my @davidattenborough take on Louie and Macon Bacon. They live for the #Fall leaves," implying one of his goat's is named 'Louie' and the other 'Macon Bacon.'

The Coastal Plain League baseball team inquired about Bacon's post in a Tweet, asking if he did in fact name his pet after the Macon Bacon.

Bacon confirmed.

"Is this awkward, I can't tell," Bacon responded in a Tweet.