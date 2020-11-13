x
Kevin Bacon names his goat after Macon Bacon baseball team

The Footloose star revealed his pet goat is named after the Macon Bacon baseball team in an Instagram post.

MACON, Ga. — One of Kevin Bacon's goats is now named after Macon's baseball team.

In an Instagram post, the Footloose star shared a video of him reciting a story to one of his pet goats.

The caption reads, "This is my @davidattenborough take on Louie and Macon Bacon. They live for the #Fall leaves," implying one of his goat's is named 'Louie' and the other 'Macon Bacon.'

The Coastal Plain League baseball team inquired about Bacon's post in a Tweet, asking if he did in fact name his pet after the Macon Bacon.

Bacon confirmed. 

"Is this awkward, I can't tell," Bacon responded in a Tweet.

