Showers and storms possible throughout the rest of Wednesday night.

One or two could become strong with the main threat being gusty wind, frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

Lows will head into the lower 70s before showers and storms return tomorrow, giving us another soggy day.

The flash flood watch is still in effect for Upson, Monroe, Jasper and Putnam counties until Friday morning.

Two to four inches of rain is possible over the next several days.

We finally trend a bit drier come Saturday. Come Sunday and the start of the work week, we're looking at a small chance for showers and storms with highs back in the lower 90s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

